Left Menu

Sidhu meets party leaders at AICC HQs, says he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:01 IST
Sidhu meets party leaders at AICC HQs, says he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters and said he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters.

The meeting lasted around an hour after which Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab.

''I have already expressed my concerns to the party high command and I am sure any decision that will be taken by the Congress president would be in the best interest of the party and Punjab,'' he told reporters after the meeting.

''I have full faith in the leadership,'' he said.

''Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisation structure and strengthen it,'' said Rawat after the meeting.

Sidhu had recently resigned as Punjab Congress president but the decision to accept his resignation is yet to be taken. Sources said a final decision on his resignation will come by Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021