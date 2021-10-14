Punjab CM Channi, family visit Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his family members on Thursday paid a visit to former-CM Amarinder Singh at his residence in Siswan in Mohali.

Sources said the visit was a courtesy call and no political issue was discussed.

It was the first meeting Channi had with Amarinder Singh after he was sworn in as the new chief minister of Punjab last month.

Channi was accompanied by his newly-wedded son Navjit Singh, daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur and other family members.

Channi was handpicked as Punjab's chief minister last month following the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh after a prolonged power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

