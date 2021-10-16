Before abrogation of Article 370, 80 pc of funds used to land in political leaders' pockets, alleges RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday alleged that before the abrogation of Article 370, about 80 per cent of funds allocated to Jammu and Kashmir used to land in the pockets of political leaders. Speaking in an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said, "Before the abrogation of Article 370, 80 per cent of what was done for Kashmir valley, used to end up in the pockets of political leaders and not reach people. Now, after the abrogation people of Kashmir valley are experiencing direct access to development and availing of benefits."

Bhagwat added, "I visited Jammu and Kashmir and saw the current situation. After the abrogation of Article 370, the path to development has opened for all. On the pretext of Article 370, Jammu and Ladakh were discriminated against earlier. That discrimination doesn't exist anymore." In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

