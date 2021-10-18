Jaishankar hails manifold contribution of Indian Jewish community to Indo-Israel ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with the Indian Jewish community in Israel and hailed their manifold contribution to the ties between the two countries. Jaishankar, who arrived here earlier in the day on his maiden visit to the country, also said that he was confident that the Indian Jewish community in Israel will bring the two countries even closer together in the coming years.

''Very pleased to meet the Indian Jewish community in Israel. Valued their manifold contribution to India-Israel ties. Confident that they will bring us even closer together in the coming years,'' he tweeted after his interaction with the Indian Jewish community here.

He also released a book titled 'Bombay/Mumbai: City Heritage Walks' by Prof. Shaul Sapir, an India born scholar, who was a professor at the prestigious Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

''Pleased to receive a copy of the book-Bombay Mumbai: City Heritage Walks by Dr. Shaul Sapir," Jaishankar tweeted.

During his visit, Jaishankar would call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

He will also be holding talks with leading academics from all over Israel, business community leaders and interacting with the Indian Jewish community.

Jaishankar will also be visiting places of historical significance to India, demonstrating its long-term presence in the region and constructive role played in shaping the history of the region.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his departure.

