Left Menu

TMC to begin by-poll campaign from Saturday

Two BJP MPs resigned as MLAs after their wins from Dinhata and Santipur assembly seats in the April assembly polls, throwing open those seats for a by-poll.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:48 IST
TMC to begin by-poll campaign from Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to start campaigning for by-polls slated for October 30, from Saturday.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader in the upper house Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here on Monday, ''We are sure of a 4-0 sweep. But we will not be complacent and will campaign in full swing abiding by Covid-19 restrictions of the Election Commission.'' Roy said party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign in all four constituencies and start from October 23.

Banerjee will start campaigning in Gosaba and Khardah assembly seats on October 23.

He would visit Dinhata on October 25, and Santipur the next day. West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim will campaign in Cooch Behar from October 23.

By-polls will be held in Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas district, Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Santipur in Nadia district.

Two winning Trinamool Congress candidates died in Gosaba and Khardah after polling was over necessitating elections. Two BJP MPs resigned as MLAs after their wins from Dinhata and Santipur assembly seats in the April assembly polls, throwing open those seats for a by-poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021