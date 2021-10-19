Congress to give 40 pc of tickets to women in UP assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next year, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Tuesday.
''We want women in politics to become a full-fledged partner in power,'' she told reporters here.
''Today, I am going to talk about our first promise. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women,'' Gandhi added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Priyanka
- Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Uttar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi, other Cong leaders reach Lakhimpur Kheri border
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka, Deepender Hooda detained; Akhilesh, BSP's S C Mishra stopped in Lucknow
Book those involved in death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri for murder: Varun Gandhi to UP CM
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Rahul Gandhi expresses confidence Priyanka will continue fight for justice
Varun Gandhi pays tribute to farmers killed in Lakhimpuri Kheri, urges CBI probe, aid to kin