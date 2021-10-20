Left Menu

AAP sees BJP hand in Amarinder's decision to float new political party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:30 IST
AAP sees BJP hand in Amarinder's decision to float new political party
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP alleged on Wednesday that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has decided to float his own political party on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, the co-in charge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha, claimed that Singh's move to form his own political party is part of the BJP's agenda to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from winning the Punjab Assembly election, which is due early next year.

The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all possible efforts to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from winning the Punjab Assembly polls next year and forming its government in the state. Amarinder Singh is forming his own party on the instructions of Modiji,'' Chadha alleged.

He also accused Modi of ''remote-controlling'' the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab unit of the Congress to ensure that the AAP does not win the upcoming state Assembly polls, claiming that there was a similar effort by the BJP during the 2017 Punjab election.

''After he (Modi) understood that his three parties -- BJP, Akali Dal and Congress -- would not be able to stop the AAP from winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly election and forming its government, Modiji is fielding a fourth party through Amarinder Singh to join the fray,'' Chadha claimed.

He asserted that the AAP will form its government in Punjab next year, despite all efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi.

''Even after coming together, they will not be able to change the mood of the people of Punjab. The people are ready to give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls and make Punjab a prosperous state,'' Chadha said.

Days after resigning as the Punjab chief minister after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the party's state unit, Singh on Tuesday said he would soon float his own political party.

He also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021