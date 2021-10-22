Left Menu

Magnum founder and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate dies at 64

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:20 IST
Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate died here on Friday, family sources said.

He was 64.

Ghate, who had founded Magnum Intergrafiks, is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Ghate, who comes from an RSS background, made a name for himself in the field of advertisement and public relations, according to sources.

He was considered close to former Prime Minister late A B Vajpayee, and other senior BJP leaders- L K Advani, M M Joshi and Sushma Swaraj.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP leaders of the coastal Karnataka paid their last respects to Ghate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

