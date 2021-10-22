October 22 observed as 'Black Day' against Pakistan's invasion of J-K

A "Black Day" observance programme was organised in Srinagar today by the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD). This programme was organised on the anniversary of the Pakistani Tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir which happened on October 22, 1947.

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha as the chief guest and Mir Junaid President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party in the capacity of being the chairperson of CISD. The participants at the seminar observed a one minute silence in the memory of the minority and non-local civilian killings by terrorists in Kashmir.

Mir Junaid welcomed the guests and spoke regarding the events of October 22, 1947, that how Pakistan breached the Standstill Agreement and invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir and then looted and plundered it. Mir also vehemently spoke against the recent killings of non-local and minority civilians in Kashmir and blamed Pakistan for it. He called these murders yet another attack on the harmonious Kashmiri society done out of frustration with the liberalisation of Kashmir that happened due to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Mir said that the gathering symbolised the unity of Kashmiri communities against terrorism and the dividing forces of Pakistan. LG Manoj Sinha also took a jibe at Pakistan for being the reason for the lack of peace in Kashmir and promised that every murder of a civilian shall be avenged. Saluting the spirit of the audiences, Sinha said that today the people of Kashmir have proven yet again that they stand against the terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan.

Sinha also stressed upon the correct dispensation of historic knowledge in the society for the reality of Kashmir's invasion by Pakistan and subsequent rescue by the Indian Army. After the seminar, a march was held around the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The march marked the solidarity of Kashmiri Muslims with the minorities and non-locals residing in Kashmir. During the march, slogans were raised against Pakistani terrorism in Kashmir and in solidarity with the minorities of Kashmir.

The programme was also attended by representatives from minorities communities in the Union Territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)