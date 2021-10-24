Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to go 'Vocal for Local' in upcoming festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised on the 'Vocal for Local' campaign while shopping for the upcoming festive season and requested countrymen to take a pledge to ensure cleanliness in the neighbourhood.

24-10-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised on the 'Vocal for Local' campaign while shopping for the upcoming festive season and requested countrymen to take a pledge to ensure cleanliness in the neighbourhood. The Prime Minister said if one buys a Made in India product, then the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, or a weaver will also be lit up in positivity.

"Friends, the efforts of cleanliness can be fully successful only when every citizen understands cleanliness as his or her responsibility. Now, during Diwali, we are all about to get involved in cleaning our houses. But during this time we have to take care that our neighbourhood along with our house should also be clean. It should not be that we clean our house, but the dirt of our house reaches outside, on our roads," the Prime Minister said in his Mann Ki Baat address today. "And yes, when I talk about cleanliness, then please do not forget the mantra of getting rid of Single-Use Plastic. Come, let us take a pledge that we will not let the enthusiasm of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan diminish. Together, we will make our country completely clean and keep it clean!," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the whole month of October is painted in the hues of festivals and after a few days from now Diwali will be around the corner. Diwali, then Govardhan Puja, then Bhai Dooj, these three festivals shall of course be there and there will also be Chhath Puja during this interregnum. "It is also the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November. When so many festivals happen together then their preparations also start long before. All of you must have started planning for shopping from now on, but do you remember, shopping means 'VOCAL FOR LOCAL'. If you buy local, then your festival will also be illuminated and the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, or a weaver will also be lit up. I am sure that the campaign which we all have started together will be stronger this time during the festivals. Do share on social media about the local products you buy from there too. Inform those around you too," said PM Modi. (ANI)

