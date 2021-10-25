Left Menu

Australia's cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target - sources

Australia's cabinet is expected to formally adopt a target for net zero emissions by 2050 when it meets later on Monday to review an deal reached between parties in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition government, official sources told Reuters. A junior partner in Australia's coalition government on Sunday said it would support a target of net zero emissions by 2050, a policy that Morrison will take to the U.N. COP26 climate summit next weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:46 IST
Australia's cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target - sources

Australia's cabinet is expected to formally adopt a target for net zero emissions by 2050 when it meets later on Monday to review an deal reached between parties in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition government, official sources told Reuters.

A junior partner in Australia's coalition government on Sunday said it would support a target of net zero emissions by 2050, a policy that Morrison will take to the U.N. COP26 climate summit next weekend. National Party leader Barnaby Joyce said the terms of the agreement would not be disclosed publicly until the cabinet has had a chance to review the proposed deal.

The cabinet is set to meet late on Monday, two sources familiar with the cabinet's schedule told Reuters. Barring any unexpected delay, the government would then formally adopt the climate target, they said. The deal is not universally popular within the coalition, and Joyce has been reported by media as telling his party that he opposes the net zero target.

Australia's coalition has been divided over the issue of tackling climate change, and the government has said harder targets would damage the country's A$2 trillion economy. But Morrison is under intense pressure at home and aboard. He faces an election by May 2022, and a poll published earlier this month showed a record number of Australians are worried by climate change.

Morrison already faces an uphill task to secure re-election, with a poll on Monday showing support for his government at its lowest in three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021