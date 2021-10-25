Several Western embassies to Turkey say abide by diplomatic treaty

The U.S. embassy and several others in Turkey said on Monday they abided by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country's internal affairs, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for 10 Western envoys to be expelled. Erdogan said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata for seeking the release of prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala, detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup.

"The United States notes that it maintains compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter. Canada, Netherlands and New Zealand each sent a similar message, while Norway and Finland re-tweeted the U.S. message.

