Bangladesh information minister arrives in Bengal on 3-day visit

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday arrived in West Bengal on a three-day visit during which he is scheduled to meet the state assembly Speaker and other dignitaries, officials said.

Mahmud's visit comes in the backdrop of recent attacks on minority Hindus in his country.

According to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission officials in Kolkata, the minister entered West Bengal crossing the international border in Murshidabad district this afternoon and will spend the night there. “On Wednesday morning, he will be sightseeing in Murshidabad and leave for Kolkata in the afternoon. On Thursday, he has a series of engagements. He will visit the Bangladesh library, meet the West Bengal assembly Speaker, inaugurate the Bangabandhu Media Centre at Kolkata Press club and interact with renowned artists of Kolkata,” an official said.

Mahmud’s visit comes at a time when recent incidents of violence against minority Hindus in his country has set off a churning in the political discourse of West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP trying to cash in on the issue in the run-up to the October 30 by-elections in the state.

Both the opposition BJP unit and the ruling TMC have come out with statements condemning incidents of violence against Hindu in the neighbouring nation.

Violence had erupted in pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion at Cumilla, around 100 km from Dhaka, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas. However, sporadic clashes broke out between the police and bigots as media reported the vandalisation of Hindu temples and Durga puja venues.

At least five persons were killed, and scores of others were injured in the clashes.

