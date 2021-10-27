Left Menu

Over hundred BJP workers join NCP in Ulhasnagar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:51 IST
As many as 114 BJP workers including 21 local corporators joined the Nationalist Congress Party at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Wednesday.

Out of 32 BJP corporators in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, 21 crossed over to the NCP at the function in the presence of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and former MP Anand Paranjape, the Sharad Pawar-led party said in a release.

Besides, 19 former corporators of the UMC and sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Warap, Mharal and Kamba gram panchayats joined the NCP.

Pancham Kalani was appointed as NCP Ulhasnagar president, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

