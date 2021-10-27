Left Menu

U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss defense relationship, disagreements

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of issues including the U.S.-Turkey defense relationship, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said in a statement. "They also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to manage disagreements and maintain constructive bilateral ties," the White House said in an allusion to the diplomatic dispute.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:18 IST
Top advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Wednesday about defense issues and how to resolve disagreements, the White House said, days after Turkey's leader threatened to expel U.S. and other ambassadors.

Erdogan over the weekend ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. He withdrew the threat on Monday, saying the envoys had stepped back and would be more careful. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin discussed a range of issues including the U.S.-Turkey defense relationship, Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said in a statement.

"They also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to manage disagreements and maintain constructive bilateral ties," the White House said in an allusion to the diplomatic dispute. Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said Sullivan and Kalin discussed the F-35 fighter jet program, from which Washington expelled Ankara over its purchase of Russian defenses, and Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 jets and modernization kits.

Kalin and Sullivan also talked about details of the planned meeting between Erdogan and Biden in Glasgow later this month, TRT said. It said the officials had emphasized the strategic importance of Turkish-U.S. ties, of discussing issues with “mutual respect, understanding and within the framework of common interests,” and of adhering to international agreements.

Kalin told Sullivan that Turkey’s battle against militia in Syria that “threaten our country’s border security and Syria’s territorial integrity,” including the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG, would continue in a determined way, TRT reported.

