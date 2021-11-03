Left Menu

Maha: BJP seeks minister Gadakh's resignation over suicide of `former PA'

Gadakh, a Shiv Sena leader who holds the water conservation portfolio, denied any connection with the suicide and said the deceased, Pratik Balasaheb Kale, had never worked for him.State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told reporters that Kale, in a video shared before his alleged suicide on October 30, had leveled various allegations against the minister, his wife and his brother Vijay Gadakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:06 IST
Maha: BJP seeks minister Gadakh's resignation over suicide of `former PA'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Gadakh over the `suicide' of a 27-year-old man who had allegedly served as his personal assistant. Gadakh, a Shiv Sena leader who holds the water conservation portfolio, denied any connection with the suicide and said the deceased, Pratik Balasaheb Kale, had never worked for him.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told reporters that Kale, in a video shared before his alleged suicide on October 30, had leveled various allegations against the minister, his wife and his brother Vijay Gadakh. The Ahmednagar police registered an FIR against seven other persons mentioned by Kale but did not even name the minister and other two in the FIR, he said. ''We want Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to either ask Gadakh to resign or remove him from his post. Otherwise the BJP will demand a CBI inquiry,'' Upadhye said.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that as per Kale's video statement, he had been working with Gadakh for seven years.

''Kale has also alleged harassment, this should be probed,'' Upadhye said.

Speaking to reporters, Gadakh said, ''All the allegations levelled by Upadhye are false. Kale was an employee of the Yashvantrao Chavan Dental College run by my brother. I have nothing to do with the college. ''Pratik Kale was not even my PA....It is my own demand that his unfortunate death should be probed. His phone is in police's possession. I do not think one will find any phone calls between us,'' he added. Gadakh won the 2019 Assembly poll as an independent candidate from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district on the support of the NCP, but joined the Sena after becoming minister in the coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021