VP Naidu expresses anguish over demise of Koneru Ramakrishna Rao

In a condolence message, he said that Prof. Rao was known to him personally for many decades and his death was a personal loss to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:06 IST
Shri Naidu said that he had established the Department of Parapsychology in Andhra University and published several books and research papers. Image Credit: Pixabay
The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed anguish over the demise of well-known educationist, teacher and philosopher, Sri Koneru Ramakrishna Rao.

The Vice President said that Prof. Rao was a multi-faceted person and held various positions, including Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Chairman of A.P. State Commissionerate of Higher Education and Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board. His invaluable contribution to the field of education and Gandhian thought is a source of inspiration to many, he added.

Shri Naidu said that he had established the Department of Parapsychology in Andhra University and published several books and research papers.

The Vice President conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

(With Inputs from PIB)

