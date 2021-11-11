Left Menu

Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends Rs 5 cr defamation notice to Fadnavis

Maharashtra minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a Rs five crore defamation notice to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for making baseless allegations against him without any merit, and also demanded written apology from him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:00 IST
Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends Rs 5 cr defamation notice to Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a Rs five crore defamation notice to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for making ''baseless allegations against him without any merit'', and also demanded written apology from him. A state BJP spokesperson, however, said they will respond to the notice legally.

Nawab Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan posted a snapshot of the legal notice, dated November 10, on her Twitter handle on Thursday.

''False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. This defamation notice is for the false claims & statements which Mr. @Dev_Fadnavis has put on my family. We will not back down,'' she tweeted.

Sameer Khan was arrested in an alleged drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in January this year. He was granted bail in September by a court, citing lack of evidence. In the legal notice to Fadnavis, Sameer Khan's lawyer mentioned that his client was ''falsely implicated'' in a case lodged by the NCB, which had alleged that he was involved in a drug syndicate. After filing of the charge sheet in July, Khan was released on bail, it said.

But, Fadnavis in a statement to a news channel on November 1 said Malik's son-in-law was ''found with drugs in his possession'' and that ''in whose house drugs were found then what their party will be'', it said.

The allegations were ''baseless and without any merits'', Sameer Khan said in the notice. The NCB's panchanama clearly says that Khan's house was searched and ''no contraband/suspicious substance was found in the house or under his possession'', the notice said. ''But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report?'' Sameer Khan asked.

The notice said Khan was facing continuous mental torture and harassment and not only was he defamed, but his entire family, including wife and children, were equally affected. Hence, he was demanding Rs five crore as damages for the mental torture, agony, financial loss and injury inflicted to his reputation due to Fadnavis' statements, and also a written apology from the BJP leader over his remarks, as per the notice.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Devendra Fadnavis has levelled allegations against Malik's son-in-law based on an ongoing case against him. He was behind bars for eight months.” “However, we have decided to respond to his notice legally,” Upadhye said.

Nawab Malik had last week sought to link Fadnavis with an alleged narcotics dealer by tweeting the latter's photograph with the former CM and his wife.

Fadnavis later alleged that there was a dubious land deal involving the NCP leader, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The minister had refuted the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021