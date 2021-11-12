Sachin Pilot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, sources said. Congress is considering to implement "one leader-one post" policy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Congress' high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. In this regard, Gehlot met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath yesterday. The meeting had lasted for almost an hour.

"There will be 'one leader, one post' formula in the cabinet reshuffle. Three senior members of Gehlot Cabinet are likely to be removed from their post as they have already been given responsibilities in the party. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra, AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma are likely to be out in the reshuffle. They themselves have requested to work for the party," a top source said. Ashok Gehlot spoke on Cabinet expansion with the media persons today and said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

