Left Menu

Sachin Pilot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 09:17 IST
Sachin Pilot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, sources said. Congress is considering to implement "one leader-one post" policy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Congress' high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. In this regard, Gehlot met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath yesterday. The meeting had lasted for almost an hour.

"There will be 'one leader, one post' formula in the cabinet reshuffle. Three senior members of Gehlot Cabinet are likely to be removed from their post as they have already been given responsibilities in the party. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra, AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma are likely to be out in the reshuffle. They themselves have requested to work for the party," a top source said. Ashok Gehlot spoke on Cabinet expansion with the media persons today and said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021