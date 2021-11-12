Left Menu

Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honours case

PTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:21 IST
Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honours case
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former top aide to Prince Charles has quit as chief executive of the heir to the throne's charitable foundation after allegations he offered to help a wealthy Saudi businessman who made a large donation secure a knighthood and British citizenship.

The Prince's Foundation said late on Thursday that Michael Fawcett had resigned.

Charles' Clarence House Office said it would no longer use the services of Fawcett or his party planning company, Premier Model.

Fawcett, Charles' former valet, stepped down from the charity role temporarily in September and an independent investigation was launched after the Sunday Times newspaper reported the allegations.

His resignation comes after the Mail on Sunday published a letter from 2017 in which Fawcett reportedly wrote that he was willing to make an application to get businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz an honorary knighthood and support his application for citizenship in response to "the most recent and anticipated support" for the charity.

Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing.

The Prince's Foundation said when the allegations emerged that it took them seriously and "is committed to the highest ethical standards." Charles is president of the foundation, but he is not involved with its governance or day-to-day activities.

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021