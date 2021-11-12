Punjab Assembly polls: AAP announces first list of 10 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced its first list of 10 candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly polls, giving tickets to its sitting MLAs from their present constituencies.

Senior party leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been given ticket from Dirba while Aman Arora will be contesting from Sunam, according to the list shared by the party on its Twitter handle.

Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who is the deputy leader of opposition, will contest from Jagraon while from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur will fight the polls.

Jai Kishan Rori has been given ticket from Garshankar, Manjit Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Budhram from Budhlada, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

The list was announced two days after AAP's Bathinda (Rural) MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby joined the Congress.

Ruby in a tweet on Friday said the ''Delhi wale'' released the list of candidates within 48 hours of ''the power punch'' of the MLA who was not to be given party ticket.

MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga on Thursday had left AAP embarrassed in the Punjab Assembly when he crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches as he called Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ''aam aadmi''.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann said all 10 candidates will give their report cards detailing what they did for people and what issues they raised for their constituencies in the Vidhan Sabha.

Replying to a query, Mann said the party will soon declare its chief ministerial face.

Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a Punjab visit had said the party's chief ministerial face will be a Sikh.

Mann said Kejriwal is expected to visit Punjab on November 18 or 20.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal took a dig at the announcement of the AAP's first list of candidates.

''The hurried manner in which the list of candidates has been announced reflects panic reaction in the party as their MLAs are leaving the party. Before all legislators quit, they announced tickets. Some of them who have been given tickets may leave the party,'' said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema thanked party leader Arvind Kejriwal and state unit chief Bhagwant Mann for showing faith in him again.

''Thanks to our leader @ArvindKejriwal ji and @BhagwantMann ji for showing faith in me again and giving another chance to serve the people of Dirhba. I will put in best of my efforts and win the seat again for the party,'' said Cheema in a tweet.

The AAP had won 20 seats in the 117-member House in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

