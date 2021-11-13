Left Menu

US congressional delegation meets Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:22 IST
US congressional delegation meets Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with a delegation of US lawmakers on Saturday, during which he appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared democratic values.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the US congressional delegation was led by Senator John Cornyn and included senators Michael Crapo, Thomas Tuberville and Michael Lee, and Congress members Tony Gonzales and John Kevin Elizey.

Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

''The congressional delegation noted the excellent management of the COVID situation in India despite the challenges of large and diverse population. The prime minister noted people's participation based on the country's democratic ethos played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century,'' the PMO said.

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interests, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

Modi and the visiting delegation took note of the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed their desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

Views were also exchanged on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021