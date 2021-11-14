Mullaperiyar Baby Dam: NCP extends support to leader AK Saseendran

After the recent controversy over the felling of trees at Mullaperiyar Baby Dam, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Kerala unit said that it will extend full support to its leader and State forest minister AK Saseendran. Last week, the Kerala Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Benichan Thomas, had granted permission to chop off the 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam.

Reportedly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to know about the decision only after he received a letter of thanks from his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin last Saturday. The Kerala government maintained a stand that it was not aware of the decision taken by the forest official. On Sunday, the NCP convened a meeting under the leadership of state party president PC Chacko. During the meeting, various issues like tree felling controversy at Mullaperiyar Baby Dam were discussed. The NCP extended full support the minister and his decision to suspend the official involved in granting permission without informing the minister concerned.

The party also adopted some resolutions including a march to Raj Bhavan on November 27 at against the rise in the price of cooking gas and petroleum products. The NCP will hold a state convention in February 2022 and its national president Sharad Pawar will also attend the convention. (ANI)

