Philippines Duterte to run for election as senator, says DZRH radio
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:37 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in next year's elections, DZRH radio said on Monday, quoting his aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.
DZRH said Go had responded "yes" to a question whether Duterte will vie for a senate seat in the 2022 polls.
Duterte's spokesperson earlier said the leader will join next year's election but would not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.
