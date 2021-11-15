Left Menu

Philippines Duterte to run for election as senator, says DZRH radio

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:37 IST
Philippines Duterte to run for election as senator, says DZRH radio
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in next year's elections, DZRH radio said on Monday, quoting his aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

DZRH said Go had responded "yes" to a question whether Duterte will vie for a senate seat in the 2022 polls.

Duterte's spokesperson earlier said the leader will join next year's election but would not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021