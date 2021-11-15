Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Channi dispute causing trouble for Punjab and its people: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said the internal dispute between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is causing trouble for the state and the people every day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:46 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said the internal dispute between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is causing trouble for the state and the people every day. "Earlier it used to be the Captain-Sidhu dispute which had made the Punjab government paralysed. Now it is the internal dispute between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi. Sonia Gandhi has once again put the responsibility of Punjab Congress in Sidhu's hands and this dispute is troubling Punjab and Punjabis every day," Chugh told ANI.

Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government and had urged them to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He had also pointed out in his tweets that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50 per cent of the state's GDP. Chugh slammed the state government's move to pass the resolution against the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of Border Security Force in the state to 50 km, saying, "Not a single step of the government is in the interest of Punjab. It is unfortunate to bring ISI-like thinking in the Punjab assembly."

Slamming Sidhu further for speaking out against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the assembly, he asked, "I want to ask Sidhu to tell to the public that under the rule of which party the Operation Blue Star was carried out in Punjab? Which party's government had sent the army to Harmandir Sahib? Under which party and under whose instructions the leaders had put tyres in the necks of the Sikhs and had burnt the gurudwaras and educational institutions? Which party does Sajjan Kumar belong to even after being sent to jail by the court? Channi should tell the people of Punjab who is communal, who committed violence and who spoiled the atmosphere in Punjab?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

