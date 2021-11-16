Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi misses party meeting in Moradabad due to fever

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 01:05 IST
Priyanka Gandhi misses party meeting in Moradabad due to fever
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped a meeting of party leaders and workers here on Monday as she was unwell and had high fever.

A party leader said Gandhi was suffering from fever since Sunday and hence, her programme was cancelled.

Gandhi was supposed to address Congress workers from 12 districts of western Uttar Pradesh over the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

After her address was called off, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders interacted with the party workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021