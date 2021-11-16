Priyanka Gandhi misses party meeting in Moradabad due to fever
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped a meeting of party leaders and workers here on Monday as she was unwell and had high fever.
A party leader said Gandhi was suffering from fever since Sunday and hence, her programme was cancelled.
Gandhi was supposed to address Congress workers from 12 districts of western Uttar Pradesh over the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
After her address was called off, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders interacted with the party workers.
