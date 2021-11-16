Left Menu

U.S.-China engagement to intensify - U.S. national security adviser

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that U.S. engagement with China will intensify at multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not veer into conflict. Speaking hours after a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Sullivan said the two leaders had agreed that "we would look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability" - a reference to U.S. concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:26 IST
U.S.-China engagement to intensify - U.S. national security adviser

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that U.S. engagement with China will intensify at multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not veer into conflict.

Speaking hours after a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Sullivan said the two leaders had agreed that "we would look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability" - a reference to U.S. concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup. "President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations...that that needs to be guided by the leaders and led by senior empowered teams on both sides that cut across security, technology and diplomacy," Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution webinar.

"You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn't veer off into conflict." Biden and Xi talked for about three and a half hours in their virtual meeting, but appeared to do little to narrow differences between the superpowers which have raised fears of an eventual conflict between them.

The United States had envisioned the meeting, the leaders' most in-depth exchange since Biden took office in January, as a way to put stability in a relationship increasingly troubled over a litany of issues, including what Washington sees as Beijing's aggressive actions toward self-ruled Taiwan. In the meeting Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart on human rights and Xi warned that China would respond to provocations on Taiwan https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-raised-concerns-over-xinjiang-tibet-hong-kong-xi-warns-taiwan-red-line-2021-11-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021