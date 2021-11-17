Biden says U.S. not encouraging independence for Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration's policy on Taiwan was unchanged and that the United States was not encouraging independence for Taiwan.
"We are not going to change our policy at all", Biden told reporters. "We are not encouraging independence, we are encouraging that they do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires."
