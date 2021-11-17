Chile Senate rejects impeachment bid against Pinera
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 04:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 04:58 IST
Chile's Senate on Tuesday voted against removing President Sebastian Pinera from office, ending an impeachment process that had successfully passed a lower house vote last week over alleged irregularities in the sale of a mining company.
The Senate vote fell short of a two-thirds majority needed in order to oust Pinera, who is set to leave office regardless in March next year. Chileans will vote in presidential elections on Sunday, a vote in which Pinera is not eligible to run.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
- Pinera
- Sebastian Pinera
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'
Freight train derailed and burned in southern Chile amid indigenous conflict