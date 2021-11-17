Left Menu

Chile Senate rejects impeachment bid against Pinera

Chile's Senate on Tuesday voted against removing President Sebastian Pinera from office, ending an impeachment process that had successfully passed a lower house vote last week over alleged irregularities in the sale of a mining company.

The Senate vote fell short of a two-thirds majority needed in order to oust Pinera, who is set to leave office regardless in March next year. Chileans will vote in presidential elections on Sunday, a vote in which Pinera is not eligible to run.

