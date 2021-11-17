Pilot bats for combination of youth and experience in Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised a state cabinet rejig, his former deputy Sachin Pilot said a combination of experience and youth should be accommodated in the government and the Congress party.

When asked about his role, Pilot said that he has fulfilled all the responsibilities given to him so far and will do what the party asks him to do.

Amid the clamour to accommodate Pilot's supporters in the government, Gehlot said Tuesday the cabinet reshuffle in the state will take place soon.

Speaking to reporters in Bhilwara on Wednesday, Pilot said there are vacancies in the government as well as in the party organisation ''and we will have to move forward with a combination of experience and youth''. Pilot said that youths and workers on the ground will have to be empowered. ''When they realise that they have full participation in the government then definitely we will be forming the government in 2023 again.'' Pilot was the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief during the rule of the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

''Time flies! During the previous BJP government's rule, we struggled on the road against the BJP government because there was no one in the government to hear us. That was the government of arrogance and we have to set an example contrary to it. We are working in that direction,'' he said.

The Congress leader said he is fighting for those who struggled for the party and its victory in the elections. ''If we make them participate in the government, it will be good for the party and the state as well. Youths will have new energy. Everyone has accepted this and the result will be visible in the days to come,” he said.

Asked about teachers telling the chief minister on Tuesday that money has to be given for transfers, Pilot said the CM has already promised that a transfer policy will be made. He said that transparency should be there in all departments, and not in just one. ''When we were in opposition, we exposed the corruption of the BJP government. People trusted us and gave us votes.'' In Udaipur, where he attended the wedding function of the daughter of Vallabhnagar MLA Preeti Shaktawat, Pilot said the leaders who strengthen the party are needed today.

“Whatever responsibility the party has given to me, as MLA, PCC president, union minister, I have fulfilled them and will do with full allegiance what the party asks me to do,'' he said.

He also targeted the centre over issues of inflation, unemployment and others.

Pilot said the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level.

He also said that Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working hard in the state where polls are due early next year. PTI SDA TIR TIR

