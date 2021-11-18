Left Menu

Present leadership has forgotten key lesson of inclusivity: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for having forgotten the key lesson of inclusivity.Speaking at the launch of his book, Pride, Prejudice, and Punditry, Tharoor said that it was a flaw of the parliamentary system that creates opportunity for those who are divisive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:37 IST
Present leadership has forgotten key lesson of inclusivity: Shashi Tharoor
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for having ''forgotten the key lesson of inclusivity''.

Speaking at the launch of his book, 'Pride, Prejudice, and Punditry', Tharoor said that it was a flaw of the parliamentary system that ''creates opportunity for those who are divisive''. ''One thing that I will say about the present leadership is that it's forgotten the key lesson of inclusivity. I think ultimately once you become the head of the government or you become the government of a country you have to represent all the people and not only your narrow political interests,'' the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

He added that ''you are not doing good by the country'' if the five years or longer in power are spent in the ''relentless pursuit'' of a particular ideology. ''If you come with a particular ideology and you are spending five years or longer in just a relentless pursuit of that ideology you are not doing good by the country. That's another flaw I think is in the system.

''But the system we have, has created an opportunity for those who are, in fact, not inclusive, who are divisive in pursuit of their party's politics to be the incharge of the machinery of the government of the country. I think that's the most unfortunate,'' Tharoor said.

Published by Aleph Books and launched under the 'Kitaab' initiative of Prabha Khetan Foundation, Tharoor's latest book brings together fiction, non-fiction, and poetry from his published books and journalism, as well as many newly written pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021