Cabinet reshuffle: Rajasthan ministers' meet begins at CM Gehlot's residence

A meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers began at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence here on Saturday evening, ahead of a proposed Cabinet reshuffle.

Several ministers are expected to resign and the chief minister is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting.

The meeting started around 7 pm.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)