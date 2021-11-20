Left Menu

Agitation will go on till MSP, other demands resolved by Centre, farmer union leader

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday that their agitation will go on till pending issues of farmers like MSP, rollback of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance are resolved by the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:11 IST
Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday that their agitation will go on till pending issues of farmers like MSP, rollback of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance are resolved by the Centre. "The agitation will continue till our pending issues are not addressed. These issues include MSP, rollback of Power Bill 2020, Air Quality Ordinance, withdrawal of cases against us and allocation of land for a memorial dedicated to farmers who died during the agitation. We hope that government will hold talks to resolve these issues," he told the media here.

The repeal of three farm laws was the key demand of protesting farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the three bills will be repealed in the forthcoming parliament session. Darshan Pal Singh said that a meeting of the main body of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on Sunday and all upcoming events of the morcha will go on.

"Our programmes for November 22, November 26 and November 29 will continue as usual. Lucknow rally will be held on November 22. One year of farmer's agitation will be marked across the country on November 26 and there will be a tractor rally to the Parliament on November 29," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

