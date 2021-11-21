Punjab CM Channi calls on Rajasthan CM in Jaipur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday.
It was a courtesy meeting which took place at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence, according to an official statement.
Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi, former Union minister and AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the meeting.
Channi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night to attend a private function.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nihang Sikhs demonstrate horse-riding skills in Punjab's Amritsar on Bandi Chhor Divas
Navjot Sidhu obstructing functioning of govt, spreading misinformation: Punjab AG APS Deol
Congress taking Punjab to dumps: BJP leader Tarun Chugh
Amid calls to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, Gehlot asks Centre to further lower excise on them
Farmers stop screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur