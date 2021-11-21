Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi calls on Rajasthan CM in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:34 IST
Punjab CM Channi calls on Rajasthan CM in Jaipur
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday.

It was a courtesy meeting which took place at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence, according to an official statement.

Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi, former Union minister and AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the meeting.

Channi arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night to attend a private function.

