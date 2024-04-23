Left Menu

Punjab: Mohali Police recovers 43 weapons since implementation of MCC

Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Mohali, Dr Jyoti Yadav revealed, "A total of 43 weapons have been recovered since the MCC came into force on March 16. 39 pistols, 2 desi katta and 2 rifles were seized."

SP investigation Mohali, Dr Jyoti Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mohali Police recovered as many as 43 weapons in the city after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Election Commission of India that came into force in Punjab on March 16, 2024 for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Apart from this, 554 grams of heroin and 24 kg of opium were recovered. 26 kg ganja, 4.5 kg hashish, 11830 capsules were seized. 1347 litres of liquor from other states have been recovered," said SP Yadav. The officer further stated that items worth a total of 5 lakh 12 thousand 200 rupees have been recovered til now.

"Since Mohali is a part of the tri-city. It borders Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. We need cooperation from other state agencies. I would call the cooperation from them positive," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

