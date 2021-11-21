Yogi Adityanath shares picture with PM Modi, assures 'committed to building new India'

Left Menu

Sharing a photograph of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said "committed to building a new India".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Sharing a photograph of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said "committed to building a new India". "We have embarked on a journey. We have dedicated our everything and pledged to build a new India which will touch the heights beyond the sky with new light," tweeted Yogi Adityanath (roughly translated from Hindi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference. He reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi on the evening of November 21. Elections for the 403-seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly are slated for early next year.

In the run-up to the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh being the most important one for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

