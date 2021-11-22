BJP corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress ahead of Maha MLC polls

BJP corporator from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Ravindra Bhoyar, on Monday joined Congress. Bhoyar, a four-time corporator and former RSS volunteer, is likely to be fielded as a Congress candidate in the next month's elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from Nagpur, sources said. Girish Vyas of BJP is the sitting MLC from Nagpur constituency whose term would end in January. The BJP has declared the candidature of former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Nagpur. Congress is yet to announce its MLC candidate from Nagpur.

To a query on whether Ravindra Bhoyar would be Congress nominee for the MLC polls, senior party leader and minister Nitin Raut told reporters that candidates are announced by the party high-command on recommendations made by the state Congress chief. The biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 10 from five local authorities' constituencies for six seats due to the retirement of sitting members. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.

The six seats are falling vacant from Mumbai (2 seats), and one seat each from Kolhapur, Dhule-cum-Nandurbar, Akola-cum-Buldhana-cum Washim, and Nagpur.

