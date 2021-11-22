Left Menu

BJP corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress ahead of Maha MLC polls

BJP corporator from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Ravindra Bhoyar, on Monday joined Congress. Bhoyar, a four-time corporator and former RSS volunteer, is likely to be fielded as a Congress candidate in the next months elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council MLC from Nagpur, sources said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:43 IST
BJP corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress ahead of Maha MLC polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP corporator from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Ravindra Bhoyar, on Monday joined Congress. Bhoyar, a four-time corporator and former RSS volunteer, is likely to be fielded as a Congress candidate in the next month's elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from Nagpur, sources said. Girish Vyas of BJP is the sitting MLC from Nagpur constituency whose term would end in January. The BJP has declared the candidature of former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Nagpur. Congress is yet to announce its MLC candidate from Nagpur.

To a query on whether Ravindra Bhoyar would be Congress nominee for the MLC polls, senior party leader and minister Nitin Raut told reporters that candidates are announced by the party high-command on recommendations made by the state Congress chief. The biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 10 from five local authorities' constituencies for six seats due to the retirement of sitting members. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.

The six seats are falling vacant from Mumbai (2 seats), and one seat each from Kolhapur, Dhule-cum-Nandurbar, Akola-cum-Buldhana-cum Washim, and Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021