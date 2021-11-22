Punjab women express happiness over AAP's poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month aid for them

Women in Punjab expressed happiness after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age if the party forms the government after upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Baljinder Kaur, AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo of Bhatinda district, said, "For the first time, a leader has thought something for the women in Punjab. No party has ever done this. This is a big scheme and a matter of happiness that every month Rs 1,000 will be given to every woman."

Another local resident Rajju Balan said she will vote for the AAP after this announcement. "This announcement made by Arvind Kejriwal will have a huge impact on women's lives. We all will vote for AAP," said Rajju Balan, a local resident.

Gurnam Kaur Cheema, a local said that Kejriwal has made this announcement in support of women's interest and it will have a big impact on the lives of women in Punjab. "Now all women in Punjab will vote for AAP in the upcoming elections," Cheema said.

Kejriwal made this announcement during his visit to Punjab to start 'Mission Punjab' from Moga city ahead of assembly polls. "Even though Rs 1,000 is not a huge amount, but still it will be a big help for women here. After this announcement, now women from all over Punjab will work with from AAP government in the state," said Neena Mittal, AAP treasurer, Punjab.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party's program after addressing a press conference in Amritsar. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

