Left Menu

U.S. Senator Warren says she will oppose Powell renomination but supports Brainard

Reuters | New York | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:53 IST
U.S. Senator Warren says she will oppose Powell renomination but supports Brainard
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday reiterated her opposition to the renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stating that she will vote against his nomination after President Joe Biden tapped him for a second term.

Warren said in a statement that she will support Biden's nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice chair and called the remaining vacancy on the Fed board for vice chair of supervision "critically important."

The senator previously called Powell a "dangerous man" and criticized him as not doing enough on regulation, climate change and the ethics scandal regarding trading by senior Fed officials. Warren's vote against Powell will likely not be enough to derail a second term for the incumbent Fed chair, who has bipartisan support in the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021