Cong releases lists of candidates for polls to legislative councils in Karnataka, Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:10 IST
Cong releases lists of candidates for polls to legislative councils in Karnataka, Maharashtra
The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for biennial elections to the legislative council in Karnataka from local authorities' constituencies.

The party also announced two candidates for biennial elections to the legislative council in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission earlier this month had announced the polls to legislative council seats from Local Authorities constituencies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra on December 10. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

