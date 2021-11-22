Cong releases lists of candidates for polls to legislative councils in Karnataka, Maharashtra
The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for biennial elections to the legislative council in Karnataka from local authorities' constituencies.
The party also announced two candidates for biennial elections to the legislative council in Maharashtra.
The Election Commission earlier this month had announced the polls to legislative council seats from Local Authorities constituencies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra on December 10. PTI ASK SRY
