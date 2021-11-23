White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four year term.
