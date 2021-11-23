Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:28 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed
Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met here to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed.

''Badhte Kadam,'' Chowdhury said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader said, ''Shri Jayant Chowdhury Ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for a change).'' When asked Rashtriya Lok Dal state president Masood Ahmad said that both the leaders met in the state capital and ''there is a discussion on seat sharing''.

About the number of seats the RLD will be getting to fight in the polls early next year, Ahmad said it has not been finalized yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021