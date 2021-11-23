Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh Yadav, alliance with SP likely to be announced soon

Left Menu

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday with the two parties likely to soon announce their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday with the two parties likely to soon announce their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year. Sources said that the two parties would contest the polls in alliance and an announcement is likely to be made soon.

Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet shared a photo of their joining hands. "Towards a change (in the state) with Jayant Choudharyji," he said. Chaudhary had on Friday hinted at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state.

"By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together," he had told ANI. (BJP)

