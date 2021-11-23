Left Menu

Kripal Singh Parmar quits as Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kripal Singh Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Speaking briefly to ANI, Parmar said, "I was being neglected in the party for the past few years."

This comes just months before Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

