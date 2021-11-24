Sweden acclaims the country's first female prime minister
Sweden's parliament on Wednesday approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister, tapping the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party.
Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.
