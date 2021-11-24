Will fulfil all promises if voted to power in Punjab: Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday slammed political opponents for dubbing promises made by the party ahead of Punjab polls as ''freebies'', saying if voted to power, all commitments made to people will be fulfilled.

Addressing a gathering of traders and industrialists in Jalandhar, the deputy chief minister of Delhi said the AAP’s rivals are rattled by the announcements being made for the people of Punjab by party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

We are hearing from some people that the promises being made by Kejriwal are impossible to keep due to budget restraints, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

''What other parties feel is impossible, the one who makes that possible is Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

Several political rivals of the AAP have dubbed Kejriwal's promises as ''freebies''.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said people won't fall prey to populist measures without the backing of a policy framework, defined budget allocations and implementation metrics.

The Congress leader said true leaders do not give ''lollipops'' and instead focus on building the foundations of society and economy.

“Give us one chance, we will make a difference,” Sisodia said, adding the AAP has delivered good governance in Delhi as promised.

“We brought honesty in politics, we consult people before making decisions,” he said.

If AAP forms the next government in Punjab, we will ensure that trade flourishes which will usher in development, he said.

“We will create a congenial atmosphere for businesses to grow. We will bring new industrial revolution in Punjab,” he added.

Sisodia, who is on a Punjab visit, has been meeting traders and industrialists in different parts of the state.

In the run-up to the Punjab polls, Kejriwal has announced a slew of sops for different sections of society.

On Monday, he promised that if the party is voted to power, its government will transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in the state and dubbed it the ''world's biggest women empowerment'' programme.

Earlier, he had promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals.

