Senior RSP leader Abani Roy dies

Senior RSP leader and former MP Abani Roy passed away on Thursday.

He was 84 years old.

He died at RML Hospital in Delhi. His body will be brought to RSP MP NK Premachandran's residence where leaders will pay their tributes. His cremation will be at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 5 pm, party sources said.

