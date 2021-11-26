Left Menu

Italy's Draghi hails "historic" treaty with France

A Franco-Italian treaty signed on Friday represents a major step forward in ties between the two nations and will usher in a period of much closer cooperation in an array of fields, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:45 IST
Italy's Draghi hails "historic" treaty with France
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Franco-Italian treaty signed on Friday represents a major step forward in ties between the two nations and will usher in a period of much closer cooperation in an array of fields, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Draghi said the two countries would launch "new forms of cooperation" in energy and technology and in research and innovation.

He added that at least once every quarter, an Italian minister will attend a French cabinet meeting, and vice versa. "The Treaty of Enhanced Cooperation we signed this morning marks a historic moment in relations between our two countries. France and Italy are further consolidating their diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties," Draghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021