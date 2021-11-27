Left Menu

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:15 IST
Czechs report suspected case of Omicron variant of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Czech Republic is examining a suspected case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in a person who spent time in Namibia, the National Institute of Public Health said on Saturday.

"A lab is checking a possible find of a positive specimen of the Omicron variant. We are awaiting confirmation or refutation of the case," spokesperson Stepanka Cechova said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

