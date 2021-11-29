Leaders rejected by BSP joining SP, BJP: Umashankar Singh

Newly appointed BSP legislature party leader Umashankar Singh took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and BJP, saying they are dreaming of coming to power on the strength of those expelled by the Mayawati-led party for their ''bad image''.

A number of expelled BSP leaders including its former legislature party leader Lalji Verma have joined the ranks of other parties in the recent past. ''The BSP MLAs joining SP and BJP are the ones who have been expelled from BSP.BSP supremo Mayawati has expelled them from the party because of their bad image in society. There were many complaints against them for illegally occupying land or about their involvement in other illegal activities,'' Singh told reporters here on Sunday night.

The BSP supremo never tolerates illegal activities of anyone, Singh said, stressing that all the leaders who are joining SP and BJP have been rejected by the Mayawati-led party. '''Other parties are decorating their bouquet with the rejected items of BSP and are planning to form the government in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said, adding that the status of these people was created by the BSP. The party has only become stronger with these people leaving the party, he added.

Singh was made the leader of the BSP legislature party a day after Mubarakpur MLA Shah Alam resigned as leader of the legislative party and also quit the party last week.

